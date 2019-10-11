|
Harold W. Koerner
Reedsville - Harold W. Koerner, age 90, of 9209 Hershau Road, Reedsville, died early Thursday morning, October 10, 2019.
Harold was born on June 2, 1929 in the township of Manitowoc Rapids, son of the late William and Mayme (Meyer) Koerner. He grew up in the town of Manitowoc Rapids and attended local area schools. On May 12, 1956 Harold married the former Betty M. Pauls at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2014. The couple farmed in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids and Harold was also employed by the Whitelaw Co-Op and the Valders Co-Op. Harold was a member of the Catholic Knights, St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw, the Church's Holy Name Society and was active as a Lector, Communion Distributor and Altar Server for funerals. He enjoyed Polka Dancing.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Tom (Yvonne) Koerner, West Bend; and their two children: Hannah Koerner, Matthew Koerner; one daughter and son-in-law: Kim (Bob) DuVall, Springfield, IL; one brother: Victor Koerner, New Berlin; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Mayme Koerner; his wife: Betty Koerner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Roy and Cora Pauls; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Sylvester Koerner, Raymond Koerner, Marie Koerner; one sister and brother-in-law: Marian (Al) Nemetz.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Whitelaw. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment to follow at the Calvary Mausoleum in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Harold's family would like to thank the staff of the Aurora Clinic, Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Next Step at St. Mary's of Felician Village and their special friends and neighbors, Bob and Ginger and Mike and Judy for all of their care and concern shown to Harold and us.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019