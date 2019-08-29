|
|
Harold W. Malach
Two Rivers - Harold W. Malach, age 85, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County, Two Rivers.
He was born January 21, 1934 in the Town of Gibson, son of the late Walter and Lillian (Krajnek) Malach. Harold served in the United States Army from 1956 until 1958, spending some of that time in Korea. On October 10, 1959 he married the former Betty Stangel. Harold was employed with Mirro Aluminum Company, Manitowoc as a buffer/polisher for 45 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as playing sheepshead. Harold was a parishioner of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years: Betty Malach, Two Rivers; one son and two daughters-in-law: Kevin (Amy) Malach, Two Rivers, and Robin Malach, New Orleans; six grandchildren: Phillip Malach, Erik Malach, Brandon Malach, Christian Malach, Jordan Fontenelle, and Joshue Fontenelle; and one brother-in-law: Luke (Joan) Stangel. Harold was further preceded in death by one son: Jim Malach; and two brothers-in-law: Arthur Stangel and Melvin Stangel.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and per Harold's wishes, no services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County, Two Rivers, as well as Aurora Hospice, especially Amber, for the care and compassion they had given to Harold.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019