Harriet Berkholtz
Little Chute - Harriet L. (Haese) Berkholtz, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Atrium Acute Care, Little Chute.
She was born on May 20, 1926 in the town of Rockland, Manitowoc County, daughter of the late Harry and Lillian (Larson) Haese. Harriet attended St. John - St. James grade school and Reedsville High School, graduating in 1944 and then attended Green Bay Business College. On June 16, 1945 she married her high school sweet heart, Elroy "Berkie" Berkholtz at St. John - St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Harriet worked in Brillion for Rent-A-Truck and Saunders Leasing Systems for 29 years, retiring in 1986. After her husband's death in 1982, she continued to manage his orchestra for nine years. She was a life long member of St. John - St. James Lutheran Church and served on the finance committee since 1990.
Survivors include her two children and spouses: Karen (Marvin) Grall, Reedsville, Daniel (Margaret) Berkholtz, Combined Locks; five grandchildren: Timothy (Mary) Grall, Columbus, WI., Stacie Ann (Jeff) Hojnacki, New Berlin, Bryan (Cristy) Berkholtz, Appleton, Lisa (Jason) Nate, Kimberly, Erin (Adam) Clausen, Combined Locks; six great granddaughters: Maiya Rose Nate, Kendal Jae Nate, Grace Julia Berkholtz, Brynn Marie Berkholtz, Claire Marie Clausen, Elise Margaret Clausen; one great grandson: Kadin Jack Hojnacki; and a special nephew: David Haese and his wife Diane. Many other nieces, nephews and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy on November 11, 1982, her parents, a daughter and son-in-law: Cheryl & Allen Friday; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ed & Emma Berkholtz; a brother and sister-in-law: Wallace & Gertrude Haese; and two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Melvin & Sarah Berkholtz and Glen & Adeline Seehawer.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. John - St. James Lutheran Church, Reedsville. Officiating at the Service will be Pastor Darin Aden with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum, town of Kossuth. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John - St. James Lutheran Church, Reedsville, from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 until 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019