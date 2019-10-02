|
|
Harry F. Bork Sr.
Manitowoc - Harry F. Bork Sr., age 82, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at The Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Harry was born on December 3, 1936 in Merrill. He was the son of the late Harry J. and Anne M. Bork. Harry attended Merrill High School graduating with the class of 1954. He was married to Ruth Bork who preceded him in death. Harry was employed with Continental Can Company in Milwaukee for 21 years from where he retired in 1987.
He is survived by his daughter: Susan (Gary) Grabarczyk, Fredonia; son: Harry F. (Marianne) Bork Jr., Port Washington; seven grandchildren: Melanie, Lauren, Christina, Jessica, Anne, David and Daniel Bork Jr.; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank J. and Anne M. Bork; wife: Ruth Bork; son: Daniel John Bork; and daughter: Ann Marie Bork.
Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Entombment will follow on Tuesday at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. Following the funeral service there will be a reception at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019