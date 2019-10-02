Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Bork
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry F. Bork Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry F. Bork Sr. Obituary
Harry F. Bork Sr.

Manitowoc - Harry F. Bork Sr., age 82, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at The Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.

Harry was born on December 3, 1936 in Merrill. He was the son of the late Harry J. and Anne M. Bork. Harry attended Merrill High School graduating with the class of 1954. He was married to Ruth Bork who preceded him in death. Harry was employed with Continental Can Company in Milwaukee for 21 years from where he retired in 1987.

He is survived by his daughter: Susan (Gary) Grabarczyk, Fredonia; son: Harry F. (Marianne) Bork Jr., Port Washington; seven grandchildren: Melanie, Lauren, Christina, Jessica, Anne, David and Daniel Bork Jr.; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank J. and Anne M. Bork; wife: Ruth Bork; son: Daniel John Bork; and daughter: Ann Marie Bork.

Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Entombment will follow on Tuesday at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. Following the funeral service there will be a reception at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
Download Now