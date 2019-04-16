|
|
Harry F. Meihsner
Manitowoc - Harry F. Meihsner, age 93, a Manitowoc resident, died Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health Care Center under hospice care from Homecare Health Services and Hospice.
Harry was born on September 5, 1925 in Manitowoc, son of the late Fred and Johanna (Sauer) Meihsner. He was a 1943 graduate of Valders High School. Harry served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII from 1943-1946 and again during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1952, being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps Reserves in 1960. On October 1, 1949 Harry was married to the former Carol M. Koch at St. Mark Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Carol preceded Harry in death on their 50th wedding anniversary, October 1, 1999. Harry retired in 1987 from the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad where he worked as a switchman. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, walking, spending time up north and in Florida and watching the Green Bay Packers. Harry was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Otto-Oas VFW Post #659 of Manitowoc and Drews-Bleser American Legion Post #88 of Manitowoc.
Survivors include his five children: Colleen Shimon, Two Rivers; Richard (Nancy) Meihsner, North Hutchinson Island, FL; Bruce (Linda) Meihsner, Menomonee Falls; Tim (Rose) Meihsner, Manitowoc; Wendy (Michael) Towers, Green Bay; 15 grandchildren: Jason (Brenda) Shimon, Eric Shimon, Abby (Nick) McDonald, Nathan Meihsner, Heather Tome, Kylee Culp, Lindsey (Blake) Callahan, Brandon (Ashley) Meihsner, Michelle (Marc) Boff, Daniel Meihsner, John Meihsner, Jacob Meihsner, Jenna Towers, Jordan Towers, Hannah Towers; 11 great grandchildren; one sister: Ruth Panosh, Glendale, WI; two half-sisters: Sandra Douglas, ID; Linda Hendrickson, CA; special cousins; Ray Luisier, Manitowoc; Kathy Hale, IL ; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Robert (Helen) Koch, Mishicot; Donald Koch, Two Rivers; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Johanna Meihsner; his wife: Carol M. Meihsner; one son Brian Meihsner; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Richard Panosh; Doris Koch; Joan (Norris) Gilbert.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John's/First Reformed UCC, 3613 Waldo Blvd. (not Marshall St.) Manitowoc. Officiating is Rev. Judine Duerwaechter with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Otto-Oas Post #659 and American Legion Post #88. Relatives and friends may call at the Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made in his memory to Old Glory Honor Flight or . The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is serving the Meihsner family with funeral arrangements and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Harry's family would like to thank the staff of the Manitowoc Health Care Center and the staff of Homecare Health Services and Hospice, especially his nurse, Lindsey Brennen for all the kind care and compassion shown to dad during his final illness in the past four months.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 16 to May 2, 2019