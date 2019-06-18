Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Harvey A. Clark


Kewaunee - Harvey A. Clark, age 89, formerly of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Kewaunee, surrounded by those who loved him most.

Harvey was born in Juddville (Door County) on January 30, 1930 to John and Theresa (Resler) Clark. In his younger years Harvey worked on a farm, this being how he met the love of his life, Germaine. On April 14, 1951, Harvey and Germaine were married in Maplewood. Moving to Two Rivers, Harvey worked for Mirro Aluminum Company, retiring in 1992. In his lifetime, Harvey enjoyed many things. He enjoyed hunting, hunting trips with his son Lee, playing cards, and traveling with his wife. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harvey is survived by a daughter & son-in-law, Peggy (Art) Stanzel, Manitowoc; one son, Lee Clark (Tammy Besaw) of Kewaunee; ten grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Theresa Clark; his wife, Germaine; brothers: Hiney, Fritz, Eddie and Clarence Clark; Harvey's half siblings: William Olson and Leah (Olson) Lemere; and his father & mother-in-law, George and Mayme (DuBois) Bellin.

Private family services were held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Deacon Paul Gleichner presided at the service with burial following in the Holy Name of Mary Church Cemetery in Maplewood.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers assisted the Clark family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 18, 2019
