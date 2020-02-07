Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Rahr West Museum
610 North 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heath Korinek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heath Korinek


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heath Korinek Obituary
Heath Korinek

Manitowoc - Heath Korinek, age 45, passed away January 22, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1974 in Tennessee, son of Donald Korinek (Barbara) and Kathleen Leslie (Tom). Heath attended schools in Wisconsin, Colorado, and New York. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. He also served four years with the Marine Corps.

In addition to his parents, Heath is also survived by his sister: Kandice Maltby (Jon); one brother: Nathan Korinek; one nephew: Curtis Robinson; and one niece: Desiree Jimbo (Frank); as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He will be greatly missed. A memorial gathering for Heath will take place from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Rahr West Museum, 610 North 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heath's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -