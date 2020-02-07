|
Heath Korinek
Manitowoc - Heath Korinek, age 45, passed away January 22, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1974 in Tennessee, son of Donald Korinek (Barbara) and Kathleen Leslie (Tom). Heath attended schools in Wisconsin, Colorado, and New York. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. He also served four years with the Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, Heath is also survived by his sister: Kandice Maltby (Jon); one brother: Nathan Korinek; one nephew: Curtis Robinson; and one niece: Desiree Jimbo (Frank); as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He will be greatly missed. A memorial gathering for Heath will take place from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Rahr West Museum, 610 North 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020