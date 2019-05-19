|
|
Helen A. Connolly
Neenah - Helen A. Connolly died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday April 30th, at the age of 97. She was born August 17th, 1921, the youngest of 6 children, to Frank and Rose Hynek Shimon.
She is survived by her children; Kathy Connolly and Jordan Kuczwara, Bridget Connolly Caflisch and Alden Caflisch, Patrick Connolly, Morgan Connolly and Bill Diggins, Eileen Connolly-Keesler and Pat Keesler. She is also survived by grandchildren; Heather and Brett Fenske, Christian Caflisch and Christine Donahoe, Graham Caflisch (Kelsey), Killian Diggins, Kiely Keesler (Chris), Colin Diggins, Coleman Keesler, Mckenna Diggins (Scott), and Ethan Caflisch (Sophie). She is also survived by her beloved poodle, Opie. Her first great grandchild, is expected on August 17th; her birthday.
Helen received her teaching degree from Manitowoc Rural County Normal School. She went on to earn her Bachelors of Education at Silver Lake College. Helen began her 30-year teaching career in a one room schoolhouse in Manitowoc County, and ended it at Saint Michael's Catholic school in Whitelaw. A dedicated educator, she often heard from former students about the positive impact she had on their lives. After retirement she enjoyed gardening, and volunteering both in local elementary schools and for Senior Friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Coleman Connolly of Dubuque IA, Son Michael Connolly, Sisters; Blanche Kornely and Viola Shimon, Brothers; Clarence, Edwin and Victor Shimon, daughter in law Melanie Connolly, and lifelong friend Dolores Ulness.
The family extends their deep gratitude to Home Care Assistance and Theda Care Hospice CNA and nursing staff. They would like to add a special thank you to Amber and Jeanne, who treated Helen with a level of care and compassion that was truly extraordinary. The family will be forever grateful.
The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Larry Seidl officiating. The visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the hour of service. The interment service will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Whitelaw, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. or a local humane society.
"The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well." Ralph Waldo Emerson
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 19, 2019