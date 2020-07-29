Helen C. Carollo
Manitowoc - Helen C. Carollo, age 72, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Helen was born on March 26, 1948 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Florian and Lucille (Budysz) Kleman. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1966. On August 9, 1975 she married Norbert A. Carollo at St. Mary Catholic Church, Mantiowoc. Helen worked as a cost clerk for Mirro Aluminum Company for 20 years and later as a Hallmark representative at Wal-Mart for several years. She volunteered at both St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc, and St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek, for many years - most notably as the Bingo volunteer for both parishes. Helen also was a caregiver for Aunt Caroline in her later years.
Survivors include her husband: Norbert Carollo, Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law: Kathleen and Ed Kendall, Prior Lake, MN; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Enrico and Wendy Carollo, McFarland, WI; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Rosa and Jon Carollo-French, Madison. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a private family service will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Francis Creek. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jeffrey Briones and Helen will be laid to rest at St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery, Francis Creek. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's name to the St. Anne Catholic Church Parish in Francis Creek.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and the ICU at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for all the care and compassion shown to Helen and her family.