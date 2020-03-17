|
Helen E. Bialkowski
Two Rivers - Helen E. Bialkowski, age 96, of Two Rivers, died peacefully, with her family at her side, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Wisteria Haus, Two Rivers.
Helen was born on September 24, 1923, in Two Rivers, a daughter of the late Steve and Theresa (Behnke) Maruga. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Helen graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1941. On December 27, 1947, she married Edward Bialkowski, he preceded her in death on July 3, 2007. Helen was employed Hamilton's, Mirro and retired from Schwartz Manufacturing. She was a member of St. John's Ladies Society for many years and V.F.W. Auxiliary Post #1248. Helen volunteered her time at church and the Two Rivers Senior Center. When she was younger she enjoyed country dances, played baseball, darts and bowling and later in life also enjoyed reading, sheepshead, cribbage, gin and bingo.
Survivors include her children: Steven and Sandy Bialkowski of Green Bay, Carla and Richard Ast of Seattle, Wash. and Diane and Eugene Warner of Two Rivers; grandchildren: Lee (Kathy) Bialkowski, Chad (Carla) Bialkowski, Donne (Kelli) Bialkowski, Danan (Carissa) Norwood, Amy Burklund and Christopher (Marsha) Burklund; step grandchildren; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters and a brother: Sonja (Richard) Witczak, Sharon (Don) Waterstreet and Loren Maruga; along with nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ignatz and Agnes Bialkowski; sisters: Irene (Edward) Morency, Marilyn (Arthur) Klabunde, and Ethawyn Maruga; brother: Laverne Maruga; sisters-in-law: Grace Maruga, Bernice Nimtz and Elaine (Ralph) Jeske.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church 3607 45th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with entombment in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Bialkowski family with funeral arrangements.
Helen's family extends a special thank you to the staff of Wisteria Haus for the wonderful care she received as a resident over the last two years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020