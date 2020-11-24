Helen M. Diedrich
Manitowoc - Helen M. Diedrich, age 92, of Manitowoc, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County, Two Rivers.
Helen was born on April 6, 1928 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Henry J. and Elva (Tomaschefsky) Kirchoff. She graduated with the class of 1946 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Upon graduating from the Cradle, a one-year course, Helen did infant care working as a nanny in Chicago Illinois for a few years in private homes. On November 5, 1955 she was married to Sylvester J. Diedrich in St. Nazianz. Helen worked as a Nurses Aid, Receptionist and Ward Clerk at the Two Rivers Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Holy Family Memorial Medical Center until her retirement. She was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spinning, knitting, weaving and rug hooking, winning many blue ribbons for knitting at the Manitowoc County Fair. Helen was also a Meal on Wheels volunteer, and taught weaving at the Manitowoc Senior Center and did demonstrations at Pinecrest.
She is survived by her husband: Sylvester J. Diedrich, Manitowoc; three children: Stephen (Elaine) Diedrich, Manitowoc, Nancy Diedrich, Madison, Kevin (Kathy) Diedrich, Manitowoc; two grandchildren: Daniel (Nicole) Diedrich, Manitowoc, Kelly Diedrich and her fiancé Dan Mills, Manitowoc; one great-granddaughter: Elise Diedrich, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Elva Kirchoff; one brother and sister-in-law: Henry (Roberta) Kirchoff; one sister and brother-in-law: Loraine (Arnold) Gaestel.
A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. The Rev. Stephen Melso will officiate.