1/
Helen M. Diedrich
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Diedrich

Manitowoc - Helen M. Diedrich, age 92, of Manitowoc, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County, Two Rivers.

Helen was born on April 6, 1928 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Henry J. and Elva (Tomaschefsky) Kirchoff. She graduated with the class of 1946 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Upon graduating from the Cradle, a one-year course, Helen did infant care working as a nanny in Chicago Illinois for a few years in private homes. On November 5, 1955 she was married to Sylvester J. Diedrich in St. Nazianz. Helen worked as a Nurses Aid, Receptionist and Ward Clerk at the Two Rivers Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Holy Family Memorial Medical Center until her retirement. She was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spinning, knitting, weaving and rug hooking, winning many blue ribbons for knitting at the Manitowoc County Fair. Helen was also a Meal on Wheels volunteer, and taught weaving at the Manitowoc Senior Center and did demonstrations at Pinecrest.

She is survived by her husband: Sylvester J. Diedrich, Manitowoc; three children: Stephen (Elaine) Diedrich, Manitowoc, Nancy Diedrich, Madison, Kevin (Kathy) Diedrich, Manitowoc; two grandchildren: Daniel (Nicole) Diedrich, Manitowoc, Kelly Diedrich and her fiancé Dan Mills, Manitowoc; one great-granddaughter: Elise Diedrich, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Elva Kirchoff; one brother and sister-in-law: Henry (Roberta) Kirchoff; one sister and brother-in-law: Loraine (Arnold) Gaestel.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. The Rev. Stephen Melso will officiate. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfunerlhomes.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Helen was a dear friend of my husband's mom, Ruth Vergenz, who resides with us. Helen met Ruth after she moved back to Manitowoc in the 1990's, at the Senior Center, and became her mentor in the art of knitting and crocheting. Ruth was always so grateful for the friendly advice and conversation Helen provided her! I knew Helen from my nursing days at Memorial Hospital. Ruth loved her phone talks with Helen over the past few years. She will be missed. Praying God will surround family and friends with His grace and love, and has welcomed Helen into the arms of the angels. Kathy and Tom Becker, and Ruth Vergenz
Kathleen Becker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved