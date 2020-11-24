Helen was a dear friend of my husband's mom, Ruth Vergenz, who resides with us. Helen met Ruth after she moved back to Manitowoc in the 1990's, at the Senior Center, and became her mentor in the art of knitting and crocheting. Ruth was always so grateful for the friendly advice and conversation Helen provided her! I knew Helen from my nursing days at Memorial Hospital. Ruth loved her phone talks with Helen over the past few years. She will be missed. Praying God will surround family and friends with His grace and love, and has welcomed Helen into the arms of the angels. Kathy and Tom Becker, and Ruth Vergenz

