Helen M. Hebert
Manitowoc - Helen M. Hebert, age 89, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday morning, November 23, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Helen was born on November 21, 1931 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Peter and Emma (Steger) Schmitz. On May 29, 1954 she married Adelbert "Del" Hebert at St. Paul Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on October 29, 1987. Helen was employed at Shady Lane Nursing home for many years until her retirement. She was also a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Manitowoc.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Dennis and Linda Hebert, Thomas and Cheri Hebert, Sr, all of Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Jeffrey Hebert, Thomas (Kristi) Hebert, Travis (Kassondra) Hebert; three step-grandchildren: Jennifer, Sara and Jeffrey; 10 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: LaVerne Schmitz, Newton, Adeline Hebert, Manitowoc; and one brother-in-law: George DuPont, Manitowoc. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one brother: Robert Schmitz.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Burial of Helen's Cremated Remains will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
