Helen Renata Vraney
Clarks Mills - Helen Renata Vraney, age 95, of Manitowoc, formerly of Clarks Mills, passed away Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
Helen was born August 11, 1924 in the Town of Maple Grove, Manitowoc County, WI, daughter of the late Joseph P. and Helen (Fischer) Schuh. On July 31, 1946 she married Milton C. Vraney at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. He preceded her in death on August 17, 2012. She was employed as a Home Health Aide with Family Service Association for 18 years. Helen was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Clarks Mills and a member of St. Mary's Christian Mothers.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Dick and Ginny Vraney, Keshena, WI, Chuck and Kathi Vraney, Manitowoc; four daughters and three sons-in-law: Jane and Dennis Kueter, Platteville, WI, Judy Borgwardt, rural Valders, Dorothy and Gene Kramer, New London, WI, and Joanne and Kurt Krish, Athelstane, WI; 20 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; her siblings: two brothers and sisters-in-law: Seb and Karen Schuh, Clarks Mills, Bill and Kathy Schuh, Valders; and one sister: Veronica Evenson, rural Valders. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law: Daniel Konkle and Bill Borgwardt; three brothers: Joseph Schuh and Nicholas Schuh, both killed in action during WWII, and Norbie Schuh; two sisters and three brothers-in-law: Dorothy and Ronnie Schlaikowski, Georgia Etringer, Bill Etringer, and Gene Evenson; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joseph and Julia Vraney; four brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Roy and Estelle Vraney, Ervin and Regina Vraney, Victor and Lee Vraney, Joseph and Clara Vraney; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Sylvia and Alvin Dvorak.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen. Entombment will take place at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Helen was kind and compassionate. During her years as a home health aide she became a trusted friend to many of the people in her care. Helen was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, camping, gardening, sewing, cooking, card playing and traveling. She was active at St. Mary's Catholic Church and School of Clarks Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Grade School in Clarks Mills.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc, for all the care and compassion shown to Helen and her family.
