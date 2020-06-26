Herman Holzer
Manitowoc - Herman Holzer, age 85, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Friday morning, June 26, 2020.
Herman was born February 15th, 1935 in Menchalville, Wisconsin, son of the late Herman and Magdalen (Schwoerer) Holzer. The family resided in St. Nazianz. He attended St. Gregory grade school in St. Nazianz and graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1953. On May 22nd, 1954 he married the former Bette Novak at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on December 19, 2015. He was a member of St. Francis Assisi in Manitowoc.
Herman worked at Aluminum Specialty for 18 years, then worked at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for 31 years, retiring in 1997. Herman enjoyed camping, golf, deer hunting, fishing, all sports, especially the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers games. He was very proud of his garden and flowers.
Herman is survived by his two sons and one daughter-in-law: Michael and Susan Holzer, Two Rivers, Daniel Holzer and partner Mary Lonzo, Crivitz, WI; three daughters and sons-in-law: Ann and Bill Klackner, Manitowoc, Cathy and Douglas Riesterer, Manitowoc, Michelle and Jim Luckow, Newton; seven grandchildren: Amy Klackner, Dawn (Jonathan) Lang, Julie Klackner, Brittany and Justine Riesterer, Allison and Dawson Luckow; three great-grandchildren: Aaron, Mackhenna and Ethan Lang; one step great-grandchild: Taylor Lang; and one brother-in-law: Milton Cisler. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, Bette Holzer; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Anton and Frances Novak; three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Kate (Fritz) Bonde, Delores (John) Chopich, Arlene (Sylvester) Schneider; and one sister-in-law: Janet Cisler.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi, Grand Avenue Site, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI. Officiating the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Doug LeCaptiain. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Shady Lane and Holy Family Hospice for the loving care and compassion they have shown to Herman and his family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.