Herman L. Sukowaty
Valders - Herman L. Sukowaty, age 90, a lifelong resident of rural Valders, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of April 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Nursing Home in Manitowoc.
He was born on April 7, 1930 in the Town of Eaton, Manitowoc County. He was the son of the late Ambrose and Salome (Schmitz) Sukowaty. Herman graduated from Valders High School in 1948. He proudly served in the United States Army for two years, starting in 1951 during the Korean Conflict. He was primarily stationed in Germany during his time of service.
He was not blessed with a family of his own, but was extremely vetted and devoted in his extended family. He tenderly looked after his parents well into the twilight of their lives. As for his numerous nieces and nephews, he generously displayed his fondness for each and every one.
Herman was also very devoted to his community and country which extended beyond his service years. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, holding many different official offices during his tenure. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion, Wagner-Eberle-Sukowaty Post 477, of which he also served many offices including Post Commander. He took great pride in the Legion tradition of honoring the brave souls who served their country to keep us free, every Memorial Day by visiting the cemeteries with the traditional armed salute, as well as providing individual honors at funeral services. He also was a member of the Manitowoc County Council, for the Legion as well as a charter member of the Manitowoc United Veterans Organization.
Herman worked at the Kohler Company for 38 years. He also assisted his father with the family farm. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing, particularly spending time with family and close friends.
Herman was a devoted Christian and member of St. Gregory's Catholic community. He proudly served his community as an usher for 64 years. In addition, his generosity was unlimited. He supported many organizations such as Rawhide Boys Ranch, Salvation Army, to name a few.
Survivors include his sister-in-law: Virginia Sukowaty, Manitowoc; his loving nieces and nephews: Cathy Sukowaty (Mike), Jim (Debra) Sukowaty, Jane (Jody) James, Ralph (Paula) Sukowaty, Carl Sukowaty, Mark Sukowaty, Glen Sukowaty, Joyce Sukowaty, Cindy (Wayne) Hatfield, Viginia Pieschel, David (Betty) Muench, Susie (Ken) Curtis, and Judy Wilson and special friend Joe Gunzel, other relatives and friends. He was further preceded in death by three brothers and one sister-in-law: LeRoy Sukowaty, Gregory (Lucille) Sukowaty and Joseph Sukowaty; and one sister and brother-in-law: Vivian (George) Muench; two nieces: Debbie and Carol Sukowaty; and one nephew: Kenneth Muench.
Due to precautions put in place by health officials at this time, private family services will be held and Herman will be buried at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery, St. Nazianz. A public celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Allen as well as the entire Felician Village community staff for the care and compassion they have shown to Herman.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020