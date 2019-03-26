|
|
Howard A. Krahn
Brillion - Howard A. Krahn, age 80 of Brillion, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Brillion West Haven. He was born on March 25, 1938 in Brown County, son of the late Alvin and Elsie (Sitzman) Krahn. He married JoAnn Klann on October 30, 1965 in Reedsville. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1963 and then in the Army Reserves until 1968. Howard was an operating engineer for Local 139 and worked at several construction companies in the area for over 50 years. He was a member of St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Survivors include his wife JoAnn, a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Larry Dobbe of La Crosse, 2 granddaughters, Eliza Dobbe and fiancé Dalton and Anna Dobbe, 3 sisters, Dorothy Zenke of Brillion, Karen Kiekhaefer and Carol (Gene) Obry all of Green Bay, a brother Roger (Judy) Krahn of Brillion and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Susan Krahn. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28th at NOON at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. The Rev. Darin Aden will officiate. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery, Reedsville. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Brillion West Haven for the excellent care given to Howard. He loved sharing his puzzles with you!
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019