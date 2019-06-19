|
|
Howard E. Schmill
Manitowoc - Howard Emil Schmill, age 88, of Manitowoc, went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc.
Howard was born on April 27, 1931, in Manitowoc, the son of the late John and Etta (Jacob) Schmill. He attended White Trail School in Newton and First German Ev. Lutheran Grade School and was confirmed in his Christian faith on June 14, 1945. Howard graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949. Howard then served four years in the U.S. Air Force and spent two of those years serving in Alaska before it became a state. He was honorably discharged on April 27, 1955. Howard treasured being part of the Old Glory Honor Flight in 2017. Upon his return from service he was employed at Eastman Mfg. Co. and then employed at Formrite Tube in Two Rivers for 39 years until his retirement in 1994. Howard married Shirley Borgwardt on May 22, 1954, at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, and they were blessed to celebrate 65 years of marriage this past May. Howard was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served on the Board of Education. After retirement his spare time was spent keeping up his large backyard, in addition to refinishing and repairing furniture and doing woodworking. He enjoyed helping out at David's House of Travel and delivering paper tickets in the days of paper tickets. Howard was an active volunteer at Repeat Performance since its very beginning , and he had become their official clock and watch repair person and was in charge of checking out all the donated toys. He enjoyed camping with family & friends for many years, traveling to various campgrounds in Wisconsin. For over 25 years he and Shirley enjoyed their seasonal site at Frontier Wilderness Campground in Door County. Howard enjoyed all the family times at home and in Door County and attending all of his granddaughters' musical and theater events. He also enjoyed numerous bus trips and ocean cruises with wife, family, and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley, Manitowoc; daughter Kathy A. Schmill, Manitowoc; son Greg (Renee) Schmill, Manitowoc; daughter Patti (Mukesh) Kumar, Canton, Michigan; and 4 granddaughters: Angela (Ben) Hohenstein, Menomonee Falls, WI; Rebekah (Pastor Jason) Strong, Fairbanks, AK; Stephanie (Chad) Alsteen, La Mesa, CA; Kimberly (Eric) Duve, Tomah, WI; and his great-granddaughter, Mara Hope Strong, Fairbanks, AK. Howard is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Etta and John Schmill; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Erna Borgwardt; an infant son, Thomas; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Joan Schmill; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Howard and Betty Borgwardt.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. The family will greet relative and friends on Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Daniel Sims. A committal service will follow at Knollwood Memorial Cemetery. After the committal service a luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.
The Schmill family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Richard Theobald and NP Philip M Micksch as well as the staff of Shady Lane Rehab and Laurel Grove Assisted Living for all the loving care shown to Howard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 19 to June 23, 2019