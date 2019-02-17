|
Howard E. Young
Manitowoc - Howard E. Young, age 84, of Manitowoc, passed away early Monday morning, February 11, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Howard was born on April 3, 1934, in Jackson KY, son of the late Bradley and Sarah (Raleigh) Young. He was a 1952 graduate of Breathitt County High School. Howard served in the United States Navy from 1952 until 1956. On September 4, 1956, Howard was married to the former Carol J. Reindl in Noctor, KY. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2011. Howard worked for Mirro Company in Manitowoc as their manger of Industrial Engineering retiring in 1996. He enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, rooting for the University of Kentucky basketball team and above all he cherished spending time with his beloved family.
Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law: Douglas (Ann) Young, Waukesha; one daughter and son-in-law: Becky (George) Novitski, Mishicot; four grandchildren: Kimberly (Christopher) Stanke, Eugene, Oregon; Tessa Young and her significant other: Kyle Mulligan, Janesville; Heather (Joe) Nicholas, Waupun; Travis Van Lanen and his fiancée: Kasey Socha, Two Rivers; five great-grandchildren: Parker, Noah, Marshall, Madelynn and Harper; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Patrick (Sarah) Miller, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bradley and Sarah Young; his wife: Carol J. Young; one infant son: Robin Bradley Young; two brothers: Edward "Glenn" Young; Bradley "Sonny" Young; two sisters: Hazel Moore; Kimball Henson.
Private family funeral services were held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc. Deacon Alan Boeldt officiated with burial at Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by Drews-Bleser American Legion Post# 88 of Manitowoc. A memorial fund has been established in his name for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019