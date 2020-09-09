Howard H. Hamann
Manitowoc - Howard H. Hamann, age 98, of Manitowoc, passed away early Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at Felician Village at St. Mary's Home, Manitowoc.
Howard was born on August 4, 1922 in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late Conrad and Ida (Callies) Hamann. He graduated with the class of 1940 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Howard attended Wentworth Academy and joined the United States Navy serving aboard PC555 in the South Pacific during WWII. He was transferred to Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg, PA. After his honorable discharge he joined the Hamann Construction Company. On August 31, 1946 he married the former Anna Gustafson. She preceded him in death in January 2010. Howard enjoyed woodcarving, metal working and was always thinking of or working on many other projects. He was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his four children: Steve (Bev) Hamann, Manitowoc, Jim (Jane) Hamann, Manitowoc, Jane Lahey, Attleboro, MA, Meg Bollinger, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Ruth Lockwood, Huntley, IL; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Conrad and Ida Hamann; his wife of 63 years: Betty Hamann; one infant brother: Clyde Hamann; and special friend: Jane Webb.
A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army, Peters Pantry or Redeemer Lutheran Church in Howard's name. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com