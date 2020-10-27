Howard J. Wegner
Kewaunee - Howard J. Wegner, age 88 of Kewaunee died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Mishicot on June 18, 1932 to the late Eldred and Viola (Wilson) Wegner.
After graduating from Mishicot High School in 1949, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with honor in the Korean War. Upon his return, he worked in construction before starting his own earth moving business, Wegner Construction. His son Steve joined him in the construction business before they started hauling liquid manure, thus forming Steve and Howard's Interfield Transport.
Howard married Betty VanGoethem Zimmer on Oct. 28th 1989 and celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last year. For many years, Howard served on the Kewaunee city council; his proudest accomplishment was voting to build a new library, and as an avid reader he enjoyed visiting regularly. He also helped build the ski/sledding hill at Dana Farm. Having winters off, he loved to ski and taught his whole family, including his grandkids. He skied until age 85 on almost every hill in Wisconsin and enjoyed family trips to Colorado for many years.
After retiring Howard spent his time gardening, feeding squirrels and puttering around the shop. Walking grand dogs and enjoying coffee with friends were some of his many enjoyments. One of Howard's greatest joys was being involved in the lives of his great grandchildren.
Howard is survived by his wife Betty and seven children, Catherine Wegner, Steve (Monica) Wegner, Anne (Allen) Kulhanek, Lynne (Alan) Schilke, Laurie (Lance) Burns, Julie (Rich) Taylor, Jill Pribek; thirteen grandchildren, Frannie (special friend Andrew) Swaim, Matt Kulhanek, Andrea (Ben) Sohrweide, Jason (Katie) Kulhanek, Max Schilke, Leah Schilke, Mark Schilke, Bailey (Kyle) Yaeger, Ben Burns, Elise (fiancé Nick) Burns, Mitchell Paul, Ryan (Megan) Pribek, Eric (fiancé Sevana) Pribek; along with eleven great grandchildren; six sisters-in-law Carol Lelou, Elaine Leiterman, Diane (Vince) Delain, Pat VanGoethem, Linda VanGoethem, Carol VanGoethem; and a brother-in-law Ray (Jeanette) VanGoethem.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Eddie (Audrey) Wegner and Normie (Ruth) Wegner, infant sister; in-laws Archie and Myrtle VanGoethm, Arnie (Joyce), Jeff, Harold (Karen), Bob and Bill VanGoethem, Marcie LeLou, Don Leiterman; and sons in-law Pete Swaim and Bob Pribek.
A private Mass of Chirstian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church on October 31, 2020 at 10:00 am, and will be live streamed on Holy Rosary's website for anyone who wishes to virtually attend. Go to www.holyrosarykewaunee.com
and click on parish, then today's masses to stream. Due to the pandemic, the family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. Visit www.buchananfh.com
for additional details and signing the online guest book.
The family would like to thank Bellin staff for the excellent care. A special thanks to Laurie Burns for coordinating his care in the hospital and her loving care at home.