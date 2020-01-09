|
|
Hubert J. Marchand
Sheboygan - Hubert J. Marchand, 93, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Hub was born on June 28, 1926, in Lake Linden, MI to Eugene and Evilina (Decareau) Marchand. He attended Lake Linden High School. At 15 years old he left to find employment, working as a farmhand and a lumberjack. When Hub was drafted by the Army during World War II, he fought in the Pacific Theater and served as a Supply Sergeant in the Occupation of Japan. He received the Sharp Shooter and Good Conduct Medals.
On June 14, 1947, Hub married Lucille Morin in Lake Linden, MI. He was employed as a copper smelter at C & H Mining Company for many years and as an entrepreneur he owned a dump truck working in road construction, owned his own milk route, operated a septic tank business, and harvested maple syrup.
In 1968, Hub moved his family to Sheboygan where he worked at Kohler Company smelting enamel until his retirement in 1988. For many years he also worked part-time at Hub City Auto as a front-end alignment technician. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler and the Sheboygan Falls American Legion.
Hub enjoyed family-oriented events and gatherings, along with spending time with his grandchildren and his good friend, Pete Dreiling. His hobbies included camping, four wheeling, hunting, horseshoes, NASCAR, reading, and traveling. But most of all, Hub loved telling jokes and stories.
Hub is survived by his four daughters, Linda (Robert) Savela, Kathy (Steve) Buttner, Susie Marchand, and Pam (Mike) Meissner; son-in-law, Victor Mertzig; eleven grandchildren, Shelley Savela, Robert Savela, Jr., Josh (Stayce Brumley) Mertzig, Amy (Terry) Weber, Eric (Lisa) Specht, Sara (Rick) Sherrod, Greg (Emmy) Brown, Joe Harris, James Harris, Andy Meissner, and Jake Meissner; eight great-grandchildren, Devin Weber, Paige Rastello-Weber, Faith Specht, Payton Specht, Sage Camarena, Breanna (Shane) Robinson, Brooke Sherrod, and Claira Rose Brown; two great-great-grandchildren, Kate Robinson and Lane Robinson; and brother-in-law, Doug (Annie) Morin. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and special friends at church.
Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Evilina; beloved wife, Lucille; daughter, Carol Mertzig; six brothers and four sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Hub's life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler at 12:00 pm with Rev. Bob Lotz officiating. Entombment will take place at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
Hub's family would like to offer special thanks to the medical personnel and staffs of the 3rd floor at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital and Hospice and Pine Haven Assisted Living for their kindness and care. In addition, special thanks go to Dan and Diane Dohm, Rita Gast and "special angels" McKenna and Riley, Bill Meiselwitz, Rev. Bob Lotz, and to the St. John the Evangelist Community for their loving support over the years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020