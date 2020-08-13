Ilona M. Poulos
Manitowoc - Ilona M. Poulos, age 96, of Manitowoc, passed away early Monday evening, August 10, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Ilona was born on August 14, 1923 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Magdeline (Porubcansky) Poulos. She attended local area schools and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1941. Ilona worked for 21 years at Manitowoc Mutual Fire Insurance Company and 21 years for the Manitowoc County Human Services until her retirement in 1988. She enjoyed photography, painting and drawing. Ilona was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, the Manitowoc Camera Round Table, and the Nature Conservancy.
Survivors include one brother: William Poulos, Plover; one brother-in-law: Lester Kirchen, Manitowoc; nieces and nephews: Michael (Janet) Stoetzel, Middleton, Carrie (Gene) Hancock, Eagan, MN, Cynthia Kiepert and longtime friend: Gery Glodowski, Plover, Ann (Dave) Freigang, Brookfield, Christine (Mark) Nickels, Manitowoc, David Kirchen, Manitowoc, Sandy (Dave) Watkins, St. Paul, MN, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Magdeline Poulos; one brother: George Poulos; one sister: Diane Kirchen; two sisters-in-law: Calla Poulos, Judy Stoetzel.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, 2221 Michigan Avenue, Manitowoc. The Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family appreciates the care and compassion shown by the care givers at Shady Lane and Maritime Gardens where Ilona spent her final years.