Services
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Kinnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene E. Kinnard


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene E. Kinnard Obituary
Irene E. Kinnard

Manitowoc (formerly of Racine) - Irene Elizabeth (nee: Levenhagen) Kinnard, age 86, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at her home in Manitowoc on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Irene was born June 10, 1932 to Earl Edward and Florence Loretta (nee: Brown) Levenhagen. She went to local schools and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1950. Irene married Edward G. Kinnard on September 21, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc, WI. They have three children: Edward D. Kinnard of Green Bay; Karen M. Kinnard of Oshkosh and Barbara (Mike) A. Eakin of Green Bay.

Surviving are her three children; sister, Linda J. Hamernik of Manitowoc; nephew, Scott Hamernik; brother-in-law, Thomas F. Kinnard of Burlington; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; cousins and friends - including her best-friend from childhood, Joan (Everette) Kasten; and God-sent neighbor, Marlene Stoychoff, of whom Irene called "her angel".

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward Kinnard, who passed away December 20, 2000; brother, Edward A. Levenhagen; and sister-in-law, Gerri (Charles) Neske.

Funeral services celebrating Irene's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am with Fr. Joseph Hornacek officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 am.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

& CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

RACINE, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now