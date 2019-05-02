|
Irene M. Kunstman
Two Rivers - Irene M. Kunstman, age 87, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Monday morning, April 29, 2019 at her residence.
Irene was born on June 17, 1931 in the Town of Gibson, WI, daughter of the late Louis and Tillie (Salta) Rezek. On September 29, 1951 she married Emil Kunstman at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2019. She worked as an assembler for Metal Ware in Two Rivers for many years. Irene enjoyed crafting, gardening and collecting cardinal collectables. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Brewers fan.
Survivors include her three daughters and three sons-in-law: Lynn and John Meunier, Manitowoc, Karla and Keith Wachowski, Two Rivers, Debra and Donald Yanda, Two Rivers; eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; one sister: Betty Wotruba, Cooperstown; two sisters-in-law: Marion Kunstman, Shoto, and Verna Rezek, Mishicot. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Irene was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister-in-law: Roy and Lucille Rezek, Victor Rezek, Harvey Rezek; one sister and brother-in-law: Charlotte and Russell Kittle; five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Martin Wotruba, Gottlieb Jr and Irene Kunstman, John and Lucille Kunstman, Adolph Kunstman, Elmer and Joyce Kunstman; five sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Emily and Christ Kober, Freida and Ed Deprey, Marie and Melvin Hoppe, Pauline and Ray Kornely, Clara and Ivan Reynolds.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with cremation to follow at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Irene's cremated remains will be entombed at Knollwood Mausoleum at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 2, 2019