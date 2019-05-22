|
Irene T. Burton
Manitowoc - Irene T. Burton, age 97, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life of Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc.
Irene was born on August 2, 1921 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Strzyzewski Witczak. Irene was a long time employee of the Foley Company and the Super III Super Market. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Irene was known to many people as the "Penny Lady" from her employment for many years at Stangels Super Value where she would hand out pennies to the children to use in the gum ball machine. She also will be remembered as "Miss Lady Bug" at Laurel Grove and also by all of her relatives.
She is survived by four children: Jacquelyn (Ted) Wilson, Anchorage, Alaska; Dan (Pauline) Burton, Christine (Mike) Kouba, and Mark (Vicki) Burton, all of Manitowoc; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one sister: Harriet Erickson, Milwaukee; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Cremation will follow at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremains at St. Mary's Cemetery in Manitowoc at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Laurel Grove Assisted Living for their loving care of our mom. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 22, 2019