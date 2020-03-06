|
|
Isabelle L. (Liz) Willis
Manitowoc - Isabelle L. (Liz) Willis, age 97, passed away Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
Liz was born on February 1, 1923 in Cato, Wisconsin, daughter of George and Anna (Braun) Brandl. She graduated from St. Mary's Parochial Grade School in Clarks Mills. As was the practice at the time, she did not go on to high school in order to work on the family farm. Because she always valued education, she later completed courses and obtained her high school equivalency degree. After deciding farm life was not for her, she moved to Manitowoc and, in one of her first jobs, worked at the Aluminum Goods Mfg. Co. during World War II inspecting 30 mm artillery shells. Following the war, she worked as a waitress at the Danish Café on Washington Street, where she met Hubert Willis, the radio engineer for station WOMT, which at the time had its studios located next door. They married on May 12, 1947 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. For most of their married life, they lived at 1619 Manila Street. Hubert preceded her in death on September 8, 1997. In 1962 she began employment with Mirro Aluminum in the Purchasing Department, where she continued working until her retirement in 1985.
Liz was a long time member of the Catholic Women's Club, St. Theresa Society and St. Clare Society. She was an active member of various bridge clubs and the Elk's Ladies Golf League. She spent most holidays preparing German potato salad and apple pies for her ever-expanding family.
Liz is survived by her three children, Patrick Willis and his wife Jean of Manitowoc, Michael Willis and his wife Charlene of Green Bay, and Colleen Gosz and her husband Jude of Buckeye, Arizona. She is survived by nine grandchildren: Amanda (John) Page of Schertz, Texas, Benjamin (Laura) Willis of Arlington, Massachusetts, Caroline (Tyler) Powers of Verona, Michele (Michael) Terlizzi of Amherst, New Hampshire, Melissa (Robert) Seidel of Green Bay, Elizabeth (Brett) Jeske of Appleton, Jessica (Benjamin) Nave of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Marianne (Matthew) Klinker of Silver Spring, Maryland and Jordan Gosz of Toronto, Canada. Liz is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren (her "GGs"): Bennett, Clara and Theodore Page, Charles and Robert Willis, Waylon and Joseph Powers, Teddy and Taylor Terlizzi, Anna and Everly Seidel, Wesley and Amelia Jeske, and Asher and Hannah Nave. She is survived by one sister-in-law, Grace Brandl of Manitowoc. Liz was preceded in death by all of her siblings: sisters Eleanore (Anton) Mrozinsky, Lucille (Arthur) Eisenschink, Hildegard (Leo) Zimmer (Clem) Pokorski, Regina (Hugh) Williams, and brothers Mark (Grace) Brandel, George Brandl, Arnold Brandl, Isadore (Margaret) Brandl, Harold (Doris) Brandl and Lambert (Lucille) Brandl. Two infant siblings, Anna Brandl and Richard Brandl, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one infant great-granddaughter, Rosalie Jean Page.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (Grand Site) located at 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Jose Lopez. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Mark Herring and his staff for the wonderful care provided to Liz over the years as well as the staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and the staff at Next Step Rehab and St. Mary's Nursing Home at Felician Village for their tender care during Liz's final days.
In place of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Manitowoc.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020