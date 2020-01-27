Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Isabelle M. Henrickson, age 91, of Two Rivers passed away on Sunday evening, January 26, 2020 at the Hamilton Home, Two Rivers.

Isabelle was born September 5, 1928 in Two Creeks, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Ederer) Berres. She was united in marriage to Donald W. Henrickson on September 5, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2004. Isabelle was a member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Scott & Cathy Henrickson, Two Rivers; Todd & Dawn Henrickson, Menasha; four grandchildren: Christopher (Kourtney), Jayme (Nikki), John and Kimberly; 5 great grandchildren: Carson, Bentley, Brea, Keegan & Taylor; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Isabelle was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brothers and sisters: Leonard, Helen, Hilary, Orman, Cornelius, Jack, Leona, Amelia, Joseph, Adeline and Raymond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Grace Congregational UCC, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning with burial to take place at Forestview Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later time.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Grace Congregational UCC on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the Henrickson family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the following staffs for the care and compassion shown to Isabelle and her family: Northland Lodge, Wisteria Haus, Hamilton Care Center and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
