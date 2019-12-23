|
|
Iva A. Beerntsen
Green Bay - Iva A. Beerntsen, age 91, a resident of Green Bay, entered eternal life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Tender Hearts Assisted Living in Green Bay.
Iva was born on May 17, 1928 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late George and Aleida Anderson Beerntsen. Iva attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1946. She had been employed at Mirro Aluminum and Schuette Brothers Department Store. On June 12, 1948 she married Glen Beerntsen at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2011. Iva enjoyed reading, biking, walking, and playing cards. She was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church.
She is survived by three children: Steve Beerntsen, Green Bay; Judy Beerntsen, Green Bay; Joanne (Dennis) Kondro, DePere; five grandchildren: Amanda, Andrew (Sarah), Allison Beerntsen, Amy and Beth Kondro; two great grandchildren: Alexandria and Abigail; four special friends: Connie Quirk, Jane Paluch, Dan Samz, and Berla Franz; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Aleida Klug and her husband, Glen Beerntsen.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Judine Duerwaechter. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harrigaparksidefuneralhome.com
The family would like to convey a special thank you to the staff at Tender Hearts and Dr. Alan James and his staff for their loving care given to our mother.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019