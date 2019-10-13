|
Jack Eichmann
Manitowoc - Jack Eichmann, age 64, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.
Jack was born on April 23, 1955 in Manitowoc County to the late Lewis and Bernetta (Voss) Eichmann. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Jack graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1974. He worked at Manitowoc Company from 1974 to 1979. Jack then went to college at UW Oshkosh from where he received his Associates Degree in 1985. He then worked as assistant manager at Holiday Stores and Cheeta Pizza in Edina, MN for over 5 years. Jack then returned to Manitowoc where he lived with his mother, Bernetta, until she passed away on October 7, 2015. He enjoyed going to English Lake and playing sheepshead and cribbage with friends and family.
Survivors include Jack's sister, Joyce Swanson, Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Corrine Eichmann, Manitowoc; niece, Heather Meneau, Phoenix, AZ; two nephews, Kirk (April) Eichmann and Nicholas (Katie) Eichmann, all of Manitowoc; great niece, Eva Calla; three great nephews, Landon, Talon, and Gabriel Eichmann; also many friends and other relatives. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Bernetta Eichmann; and brother, Jerry Eichmann.
Private family funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Daniel Sims officiated with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 13, 2019