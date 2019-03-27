|
Jack "Tiger" Tomchek
Two Rivers - Jack "Tiger" Tomchek, age 83, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Hamilton Care Center, after suffering a stroke and a year long battle with dementia.
Jack was born in Two Rivers on May 4, 1935 to Michael and Cornelia (Donohue) Tomchek. He attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1953. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army with 8 of his best friends and served for 2 years in Germany. He met his wife, Sally Barber on the night he returned home from the service in 1956. They were married on September 21, 1957 in Waukegan, Ill. The couple enjoyed 61 1/2 years of marriage.
Jack loved all sports, but excelled in softball. He was inducted into the Kenny's Manitowoc County Softball Hall of Fame in 2002. He joined the Tisch Mills fastpitch team in 1962 and went on to play 21 years for them, only missing 2 games. He also coached Big Lews basketball team that went undefeated for two years. Jack also played softball for Pee Wees, Big Lews and Tippys. He helped organize the first inter-city fastpitch league with Ron Hablewitz and Dick Woznick; he enjoyed miniature bowling for Harold & Em's, Big Lews, and Tippys, accomplishing several 300 games. He was a lifelong Cubs Fan and also enjoyed the Green Bay Packers. Jack was employed at Hamilton's for 42 years, retiring in 1999. His wife Sally got her job in 1976 at Brown Travel and they started traveling all over the world, and made over 35 trips to Hawaii, where they met lifelong friends, Marcus and Kathy Aldridge of Kona, Hawaii. In 1985, the family purchased Big Lew's Bar and miniature bowling alleys and changed the name to Tippy's, which is still run today by his son, Tim "Tippy" Tomchek.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sally; three children: Tim "Tippy" Tomchek of Two Rivers, Torey (Marty) Corcoran of Madison, and Todd "Tippy Jr" and Rhonda Tomchek of Porterfield, WI; four grandchildren: Cortney Tomchek (fiance', Christian Juenger), Brynna and Bailey Corcoran, and TJ Tomchek; and 3 great-grandsons: Camryn and Keiton Tomchek, and Kyin Juenger. He is further survived by sisters-in-law: Mary Jane Tomchek of Two Rivers; Nancy (Orson) Willard and Donna Kleveno all of Oshkosh; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Nellie Tomchek; his brother, Bill "Skelly" Tomchek; his father & mother-in-law, Dean and Florence Barber; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Duprey.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Deacon Paul Gleichner will officiate at the service. A luncheon for family and friends will be held at Machut's Supper Club following the memorial service.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Sunday, March 31st, from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning after 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019