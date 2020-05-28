|
|
Jacob M. Glasow
Reedsville, Wisc. - Jacob Matthew Glasow, 38, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrigs Disease) on Tuesday May 26th, 2020.
He was born on March 1, 1982, son of Julie (Remiker) Glasow and the late Tim Glasow. Jacob graduated from Reedsville High School, class of 2000. He married the love of his life and best friend Sheena on August 2nd, 2013. He is the proud father of five beautiful children: Mya, Ella, Grady, Hunter, and Knox. His wife and children are his whole world.
Jacob enjoyed various jobs which included Fresh Cut Lawn Care of Valders; Point Beach Nuclear Plant, where he earned the TOP GUN title on the shooting range; and as part of the Distribution Team at Miron Construction Warehouse Operations. He was an early riser to load the trucks to support the field in yard operations. Jacob was forced to retire from Miron in October of 2018 due to his ALS progression, but made some life-long friends who have stuck by him until the very end. Jacob also enjoyed cutting lawns on the side & took much pride in giving his customers the perfect stripe job!
Jacob was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoying a yearly white bass fishing trip to Fremont with his wife, brother & friends. He lived for his trips to Wyoming with his twin brother & friends the most. If there was a hunting season, he was definitely involved & he passed down the love of those sports to his children and his wife, making so many memories along the way. Jacob was always the life of the party, whether showing you his latest dance moves, or leading the crowd in the "Crappie Song". If Jacob was around, you were bound to be having a great time! Jacob was always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend in need and because of that, he had so many amazing friends. Other than his wife and children, he is most proud of his service to the Village of Reedsville Fire Department, of which he joined in 2004. His fire department family was his second family, an amazing bond that can never be broken.
Throughout his 22 month fight with ALS, Jacob and his family crossed off many bucket list items. Their goal was, not only to fight this disease as hard as possible, but to make as many memories as they could along the way. Sheena & Jacob were able to travel to Thailand just 6 weeks after diagnosis, where Jacob not only received stem cell therapy in an effort to combat the ALS but where they also enjoyed a trip of a lifetime, which included visiting the Great Wall of China. The couple also traveled to Punta Cana, Jamaica and Hawaii, made the trip to North Carolina for Jacob's ALS Clinic appointments and took many shorter weekend trips more locally. The entire family (and grandma/grandpa/aunt) took two memorable trips to Cave Creek, Arizona. Jacob also loved camping with his family at their permanent site (& all of his camping family at the "Ho"). Jacob enjoyed taking his children fishing and hunting and especially loved early morning scouting trips in the truck with whichever of the five kiddos was up to go with him. The family of seven never let ALS get them down and was always on the go right up until the last couple weeks when travel became too difficult. Jacob definitely left a mark on this world and will truly be missed and never forgotten.
Jacob is survived by his wife, Sheena; his five children: Mya, Ella, Grady, Hunter and Knox: his mother, Julie (Shep Sheehy) Glasow; his twin brother, Jeremy (Brittany Wiesner) Glasow; his mother-in-law, Julie (Jeff Troullier) Tisler; sisters-in-law: Lacey (Errol Moleski) Lampereur, and Chelsey (Seth Farr) Lampereur; his niece and Goddaughter, Jadynn; Goddaughter, Mercedes Grimm; nieces, Harper and Ava; and other special littles! His grandparents-in-law, Jim and Judi Savage; aunts and uncles: Randy (Barb) Remiker, Vicki (Bruce) Behnke, Colleen (Louie) Lux, Chrissy (Dave) Volpe, Lisa (Pat) DeWall, Mike (Terri) Glasow, Bill Delehanty, and his very special aunt, Maureen Glasow who was also his devoted caregiver until the very end. He is also survived by his many loving cousins and numerous close friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by his father, Tim "Bowser" Glasow; grandparents: Fry and Jim Glasow, Virginia and Elmer Remiker; his aunt, Mari Delehanty; his uncle, Mark Glasow; and special friend, Ryan "Shifty" Schenian.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31st from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Preservation of St. Mary's Historical Building, (formerly St. Mary's and St. Patrick's Church), 613 Menasha Street, Reedsville. Visitation will continue Monday, June 1st after 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service, officiated by Pastor Marc Axelrod, which begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Highway W, Reedsville. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Jacob's name.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers, is assisting the Glasow family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to give special thanks to all of Jacob's caregivers: Kiya, McKenzie, Lacey, Kayla, Sue and numerous other caregivers. Special thanks also for the loving care from his CNA, Andrea and RN, Jessica and the rest of the team at Compassus Hospice Care. The family would also like to thank the entire community, friends and family for all of the love & support throughout this journey. We truly appreciate you all more than you can ever imagine.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 28 to May 29, 2020