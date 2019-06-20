|
|
Jacob "Jake" W. Burish
Clintonville - Jacob "Jake" W. Burish, age 88 of Clintonville passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2019 at the Greentree Health & Rehabilitation Center in Clintonville.
Jacob was born on April 5, 1931 in the Town of Spruce, Oconto County to the late Jacob J. and Anna (Tienor) Burish. He attended grade school in the Town of Spruce and graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1948. Jacob farmed locally until he moved to Two Rivers in 1952 where he worked for Mirro Aluminum for over 6 years. In April of 1959 he moved back up north where he bought a farm in the Town of Underhill, Oconto County; farming there for the next 32 years. Jacob sold the farm in 1991 and shortly after moved to Clintonville where he worked for FWD Seagrave as a security guard until his retirement in 1996. If you knew Jacob, you knew he had the gift of gab. One of his favorite topics was religion. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville where he served as an usher for a period of time.
Survivors include:
His Brother: Donald (Mary) Burish, Kaukauna.
Sister: Emma Burish, Shawano.
Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and acquaintances.
Jacob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Clarence & Francis, sisters; Marie, Alice, Annie, Rosie, & Delores, and also by a special niece Rosie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jacob at 10 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville with Fr. Jack Mullarkey & Deacon Lincoln Wood officiating. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in the Town of Spruce, Oconto County. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9 AM until the time of the service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting his family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 20, 2019