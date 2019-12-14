|
|
Jacqueline R. (Fiedler) Gloudemans
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Jacqueline R. (Fiedler) Gloudemans, age 92, of Two Rivers passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.
Jacqueline was born February 13, 1927 in McMilla, WI, daughter of the late Emil and Margorie (McNeil) Viegut. She was united in marriage to Norman Fiedler on September 4, 1943 in Medford. He passed away on January 15, 1986. On May 5, 1990 she then married Richard Gloudemans in Kaukauna. He passed away on June 28, 2005.
Jacqueline had worked at Hamiltons and Eggers, both of Two Rivers, Crystal Print in Appleton and Parkside Care Center, Little Chute. She enjoyed embroidery and was an excellent baker.
Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law: Gloria & Richard Tracey, Pooler, Ga; Judy Swoboda, Two Rivers; Lois & Pat Jones, Little Chute; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; 6 step great great grandchildren; five sisters: Carol Billman, Corona, CA; Lolita Bierstedt, Peewaukee; Margorie Strable, Beaver Dam; Janet Peterson, Oshkosh; Arlyce Bliefernicht, DeForest; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Darrell & Bernice Viegut, Red Feather Lake, CO; Allen Viegut, Green Bay; Jerry & Rose Viegut, Minneapolis; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jacqueline was preceded in death by one son-in-law Gary Swoboda and seven brothers and sisters and in-laws: Corita (Bud) Schaffer, Georgett (Ralph) Negel, Virjean (Arnold) Schmidt, Marvin Viegut, Donna (Joe) Ziegler, Joan (Harold) Milton and Jon Billman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Stephen Kruschel with burial to follow services at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the Gloudemans family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staffs of Hamilton Home, Holy Family Medical Center and St. Vincent Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Jacqueline and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019