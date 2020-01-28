|
|
James A. Mast
Manitowoc - James A. Mast, 72, a resident of Manitowoc, WI passed away peacefully on January 21st, 2020, after a brief illness.
Jim was born July 10, 1947 in Joliet, IL to Robert and Evelyn (Zinzer) Mast. After graduating from High School in White Plains, New York, he attended Cornell University. He earned his law degree from Marquette University and practiced law in the Manitowoc area for many years.
Jim was a proud man with a huge heart and brilliant mind. He had a passion for music, fast cars, gourmet cooking and history. In his passing we lost a living encyclopedia.
He is survived by his daughter: Amy (Brian) Basken; grandchildren: Matthew, Ella and Nicholas, of Prairie du Sac; the mother of Amy and Christopher: Ann (Mast) Eby; and special friend: Brandi Quasius.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and son: Christopher.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Rich Bahnaman.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to the Pediatric Congenital (conqueringchd.org).
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020