|
|
James A. "Jim" Szymczyk
Manitowoc - James A. "Jim" Szymczyk, age 83, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center,
Jim was born on August 5, 1935 in Manitowoc, son of the late Stanley and Mary (Bishop) Szymczyk. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956 and was stationed at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas. On May 4, 1955 he married the former Patricia Palzer at St. Luke's Catholic Church. He began his employment with the Frank J. Kerscher Company and later retired from the Manitowoc Public School District where he was a custodian. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, gardening, camping, traveling, dartball, bowling and was known as Mr. fix-it.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years: Patricia Szymczyk, Manitowoc; one brother: Alan (Kathy) Szymczyk, Manitowoc; one sister: Pat Joas, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Nancy (James) Malkowski, St. Paul; one brother-in-law: Mike Franz; and Jim's furry friend: Keko. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Alfred and Julia Palzer; his siblings: Janet Martell, Robert (Norma) Szymczyk, Ronald (Mary Ann) Szymczyk, Veronica "Chico" Franz, Karen Szymczyk; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Jose Lopez with burial of Jim's cremated remains to take place at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, where military rites will be accorded by the AMVETS Post #99.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Holy Family Memorial HomeCare & Hospice and the staff at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for all the care and compassion shown to Jim and his family.
Goodnight, sleep tight, and don't let the bed bugs bite.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 16 to July 17, 2019