|
|
James "Jim" Aasen
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - James "Jim" Aasen, 76, of Two Rivers, WI, died September 5, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial after a short illness.
Jim was born December 16, 1942 to John and Frances (Oftedahl) Aasen. He grew up in the Westby WI area and graduated from Westby High School in 1961. He completed his Masters in Animal Behavior at UW-Stevens Point and was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as Manitowoc County's Conservation Warden from 1973-1993.
He is survived by his wife, Elma Anderson; two children Derek (Amanda Welsh) of New London and Gwen (Kerry Longrie) of Plymouth; his grandchildren Zane and Ingrid Longrie of Plymouth and three siblings, Kay (Jerry) Burke of Viroqua, WI; Jane (Steve) Meyer of Westby, WI and Eric Aasen of Glenwood City, WI. He is also survived by Karen Aasen, friend, former wife and mother of Derek and Gwen. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Point Beach State Forest, Two Rivers, WI on October 20, 2019 beginning at noon. Memorial donations can be made to Friends of Point Beach State Forest.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019