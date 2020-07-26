James Allen "Jay Jay" Kumbalek
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - James Allen "Jay Jay" Kumbalek, age 83, of Two Rivers passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence with his loving wife of 31 years (Norma) by his side. He always said that his marriage to Norma was the best thing that ever happened to him. Jim had a love for all children. His wish is that he be remembered as the "Joke Teller".
Jim was born September 5, 1936 in Two Rivers, son of the late Aloysius and Josephine (Laurent) Kumbalek. He was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1955. Jim married the love of his life, Norma Schuette, on May 19, 1989 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Mishicot. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. After his service in the military, Jim worked for Hamilton Industries for many years, later working at Hydro Tool in Two Rivers , and retiring from KI in Manitowoc.
Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years: Norma Kumbalek, Two Rivers; his children: Terry (Wendi) Behrmann; Tammy (Ronald) Dent; four grandchildren: Stephanie (Chad) Kakes, Mackenzie and Terressa Behrmann and Randy Dent; four great grandchildren who were the apple of his eye: Shain, Savannah, Landon and Brynlee; sister-in-law: Carol Kumbalek; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Charles Kumbalek.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Mishicot. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Joel Stuebs with burial to take place following services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post #1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 10:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, including Liz, Judy, Patty and Jason.
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Kumbalek family with funeral arrangements.