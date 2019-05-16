Services
Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:00 AM
at his home
James Allen (Jim) Malach


James (Jim) Allen Malach

- - James (Jim) Allen Malach, 52, passed away after a courageous and hard fought battle with colon/liver cancer. He was an amazing husband and father. Jim was a devoted Packers fan living amongst a city of "Who Dats." His dry wit and his kind and gentle nature were surpassed only by his love of his family, friends and pets. He enjoyed his work as a project manager for Waste Management and was meticulous in making sure his customers were satisfied. He made many friends along his career.

Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Robin; sons, Brandon Malach, Jordan Fontenelle, Joshua Fontenelle, and Christian Malach; parents, Harold and Elizabeth Stangel Malach; brother, Kevin (Amy) Malach; and nephews Phillip and Erik Malach. He also leaves behind a host of friends and extended family.

Special thanks to the staff at the National Institute of Health, especially the 3-South day hospital nurses, Amie and Kevin, as well as the excellent nurses on Oncology and the 2-East nurses at East Jefferson Medical Center.

A private blessing will take place on Saturday, May 25, followed by a public Celebration of Life to be held at his home on Sunday, May 26, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 16, 2019
