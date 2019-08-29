|
|
James (Jim) E. Beth
Two Rivers, WI - Jim E. Beth, age 79, of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 27, 2019.
He was born December 7, 1939, son of the late Claude and Rose (Lamarsh) Beth. He graduated from Washington High School in 1958. During his high school years, he played football, baseball and drove milk truck for Sorges in Manitowoc, Two Rivers and surrounding areas. Jim was a medic in the Army from 1959-1962 stationed in Anchorage Alaska. Upon his return, he began his career as a Master Scheduler for Eggers Industries and retired in 2012 after 39 years of employment. He married Joyce (Meineke) Beth on June 27, 1964 and they celebrated 53 years of marriage. Joyce preceded him in death on November 11, 2017.
Jim was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. He loved the game of golf and enjoyed many years of playing on league at the Elk's Club and at Seven Lakes with his good buddy, Jerry Messman. He taught his daughter how to play golf and they enjoyed many years together playing different courses. Jim also enjoyed playing softball, bowling, curling, fishing, hunting, cards, dancing with his wife, traveling, and taking rides on Sundays through Point Beach State Forest. He loved spending time with his grandchildren Danielle and Aric by taking them fishing, reading to them, singing rock and roll songs, telling jokes, and spoiling them with ice cream. For many wonderful years, he and his wife enjoyed winters in Sanibel Island, Florida along with his family and friends. When asked how he was, he would always say "finer than frog's hair."
Jim is survived by his daughter, Christine (Brian) Olson and grandson Aric of Valders; his sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Florian) Rohr Two Rivers, and Beverly (Ken) Etzelmueller, Germantown. He is further survived by a special daughter, Vicky Schleusner; nieces and nephews: David (Pat) Rohr, Debra (Randy) Mueller, Dennis (Jan) Rohr, Dean (Sandra) Rohr, Barb Rohr and Gary Rozmarynoski. In addition to his wife, Joyce, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Danielle Marie Beth Olson; his sister, Joan Rayome and brother, Tom Beth.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers, Saturday morning, August 31, 2019 from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. A time of Reflection will be held at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Military graveside rites will be accorded by members of the American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lester Public Library or the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers is assisting the Beth family with funeral arrangements.
Thank you to his special friends, Jerry Messman, Tom and Jean Mulhaney, Jim Hippert, Florian Rohr, Kari and Bob Hessel and Harold and Ruthann Stephens for their love and support of Jim and their many visits. A special thank you to the staff at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care of Jim during his time spent there.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019