DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
James E. Doberstein

James E. Doberstein Obituary
James E. Doberstein

Manitowoc - James E. Doberstein, age 82, a resident of the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, died Friday December 6, 2019 at the Health Care Center.

James was born in Marinette, WI on October 31, 1937 to Edward and Marian (Harder) Doberstein. After graduating high school, Jim served his country for four years as a member of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Kewaunee Nuclear Power Plant where he worked as maintenance foreman for many years.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Lyle (Pamela) Doberstein, and a daughter and son-in-law, Lori (Greg) Stuebs, all of Two Rivers; along with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Marian Doberstein; and his wife, the former Barbara Jean Wheaton.

In accordance with Jim's wishes, there will be no funeral service held.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Jim's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs at River Woods Place and the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care provided. Special thanks also to the caregivers of Aurora Hospice for their compassionate care in Jim's final days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
