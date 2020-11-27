James E. "Jim" Hoogesteger
Reedsville, WI - James "Jim" Edward Hoogesteger, born on July 29, 1952, died on November 20, 2020 unexpectedly at his residence. Born to Cornelius and Virginia "Joann" Hoogesteger, he grew up in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
How do you even begin to write about someone who did so much? Whose life had impacted so many. A man who had so many stories, most that made you think "Did that really happen?"
If you ever talked to Jim about his life growing up, it was filled with stories of mischief and adventures. He told stories of skipping kindergarten because he "had to work", how he fished more than he went to school, and he shared lessons and humor about life growing up with a large family.
Jim was a lifelong builder and maker, spending most of his life working for Pittsville Homes, Inc. in Pittsville, WI. Jim started his family with Rhonda La Chapelle (Hafermann), having two children together Marty and Rachel. He later married Debbie Elwood and adopted her daughter, Brooke, creating a unique and wonderful blended family.
Jim was kind, generous, and selfless. He was the kind of man that did things for others because it was the right thing to do rather than for recognition. His work ethic was contagious, and he never had a lack of projects. If you knew Jim, you at some point talked fishing or maybe you were fortunate enough to go with him. Fishing was his way to connect and share.
In retirement, Jim and Debbie moved to their Loma Linda "Pretty Hill" Farm in Reedsville, WI to be closer to Lake Michigan. Jim and Debbie made many memories for themselves and others in Algoma, WI. Lake Michigan was also a special place for Jim.
The country life suited Jim; restoring the old barn, tending gardens, bird watching, and visiting with friends in the greater Maple Grove area. Jim shifted from building homes to wood carvings, creating fish and birds. He became an avid reader. Who knew he was a speed reader?
Jim's grandchildren brought him much joy and pride. He enjoyed giving them rides in his well-loved John Deere tractor, frying them panfish, telling elaborate stories, coloring, and reading.
Jim was a truly exceptional man and will be sorely missed. Those of us who knew him are better people for it.
Jim is remembered by his wife, Debbie of 34 years; his son Marty, wife Judy, and their children Zoey and Paxton of Denver, CO; his daughter Rachel, husband Jalal Mayour, and their children Sumaiya and Yassine of Raleigh, NC; and his daughter Brooke, husband Steve Hartman, and their children Stella and Pearl of Eau Claire, WI.
His siblings include Carol (Bill) Cahak, Lee (Dan) Pence, sister-in-law Dixie (Randy) Plowman, sister-in-law Alonna (Darryl) Roland, Julie (David) Brazeau, Joan (Doug) Lownik, and Jan (Kevin) Hillyer; as well as uncles, aunts, and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Virginia "Joann" Hoogesteger; brothers Dirk and Bob Hoogesteger; in-laws Ray and Dorothy Elwood; and great niece Morgan Pieper.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Information will be posted at a later date.
Debbie and his children would like to thank the Manitowoc County dispatch, first responders and Sheriff's Department; as well as the support from friend, Diane Taddy.
Condolences can be sent to Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers, WI, 54241 or Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities.
American Families Children's Hospital- Madison WI: uwhealthkids.org
Alstrom Syndrome International: alstrom.org
USSA: United Special Sportsman Alliance, Child Wish: childswish.org