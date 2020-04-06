|
James G. Schweitzer
Two Rivers - James G. Schweitzer of Two Rivers, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Jim was born in Antigo on April 6, 1953. After high school, he earned a degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and in August, 1975, was married to Barbara Novak also of Antigo, WI.
Jim began his career at Westinghouse of Pittsburgh and in 1980 started working at Point Beach Nuclear Plant, Two Creeks. He worked there in many departments for over 30 years until his retirement.
The joy of his life were his daughters, Lisa & Laura. He also adored all the wonderful dogs and pets we made him have. Jim could fix or build anything. He made all the furniture in his home and for his daughters. Every niece or nephew got a handmade piece of furniture that will always be part of their lives. He was also so proud to have built sets on over 40 theatrical productions for various groups on the Lakeshore. His creativity never ceased to amaze people. His plumbing skills and "fix it" abilities helped keep the Two Rivers Swim Club running for decades. He was a great friend and neighbor and will be missed by all of those he helped over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; his daughters, Lisa (Bret) of Milwaukee and Laura (Paul) of Madison. He is further survived by his siblings: Dorothy (Lester) Norton of Wausau, Linda (Mark) Adams of Combined Locks, and David (Jill) Schweitzer of Gurnee, IL; along with his many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary (Schattl) Schweitzer.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, there will be no services held at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Any memorials donated in Jim's name can be sent to: Two Rivers Family Swim Center, P.O. 220, Two Rivers, WI 54241.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Schweitzer family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Aurora Medical Center for the considerate and wonderful care extended during this very difficult time for all staff members. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020