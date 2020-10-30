James G. Weiss
Manitowoc - James G. Weiss, age 82, a Manitowoc resident, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County, Two Rivers.
James was born October 16, 1938 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, son of the late Gilbert J. and Gertrude W. (Lahey) Weiss. He graduated in 1958 from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. On January 25, 1960 he married Helen B. Rehme at St. Paul's Church, Manitowoc. James worked as a finishing carpenter with Carpenter's Local 731. He was a fantastic carpenter and a true craftsman. He was a past member of the Men's Bowling Association and Carpenter's Local 731. James enjoyed fishing, golf, deer hunting and cheering on the Packers. Above all, he loved his wife and family who were everything to him.
Survivors include: his wife: Helen, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Charlene (Robert, Jr.) Kautzer, Cato; one son: James J. Weiss, Manitowoc; five grandchildren: Jessica Arnold (fiancé Michael Cleveland), David Radandt (special friend Melissa Strutz), Brooke (Scott) Bastian, Morgan Fricke (fiancé Zachary Blatz), Brandon Weiss; six great-grandchildren: Sophia, Haylee, Cooper, Tristan, Jayden, Skylar; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Janet and Don Vogel. James is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by: his parents; one daughter: June Weiss; one brother: Charles T. Weiss; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Florence and Albert Rehme; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Due to the current health situation, social distancing and face coverings are required.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Pfeffer Funeral Home.
The family would like extend a special thank you to the physicians, staff and hospice of Aurora Medical Center.