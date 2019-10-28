|
James "Jimmy" H. Babcock
Manitowoc - James "Jimmy" H. Babcock, age 57, a resident at Rainbow House (3100 Southbrook Ct.) died Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
He was born on December 21, 1961 in Manitowoc, son of the late Harold and Cassandra (Reardon) Babcock. Jimmy was a graduate of Riverview School, Manitowoc. He was employed at Holiday House of Manitowoc in the production department for many years. Jimmy was a member of the Special Olympics and New Beginnings Day Services of Manitowoc.
He is survived by three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Larry Babcock, Manitowoc, Michael and Lynn Babcock, Manitowoc, Jeffrey and Melissa Babcock, Freemont, IL; one sister and brother-in-law: Laurie and David Gauthier, DePere, WI; one aunt: Pat Matte, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and his special Rainbow House family. Jimmy was preceded in death by one brother: Mark Babcock, one aunt, Betty Reardon and one niece, Jenny Seidl
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Todd Musial with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Pfeffer Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank Marcia Christiansen and the dedicated Rainbow House staff for their loving care, compassion and patience for Jimmy over the past 30 plus years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019