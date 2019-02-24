Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Resources
More Obituaries for James Eberhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Eberhardt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James H. Eberhardt Obituary
James H. Eberhardt

Manitowoc - James Eberhardt, age 70, entered eternal life on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Private family memorial services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with Rev. Mark Johnston officiating. To read a complete obituary and send online condolence to the family, go to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com. The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
Download Now