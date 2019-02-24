|
|
James H. Eberhardt
Manitowoc - James Eberhardt, age 70, entered eternal life on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Private family memorial services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with Rev. Mark Johnston officiating. To read a complete obituary and send online condolence to the family, go to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com. The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019