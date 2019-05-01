|
|
James J. Deehr
Osman - James Deehr, age 89, of Osman, WI passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019, at Holy Family Medical Center Manitowoc. Jim was born on May 30, 1929 in Osman to the late William and Nellie (Pallard) Deehr. He graduated from Kiel High School and worked on the family farm all of his life.
Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Arline (Schwab) and his sons, William (Peggy), Robert (Delores), Dennis (Barb) and Terry; sister, Loyola Cesaric of Milwaukee; cousin, Rita Green of Florida and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Dave Ryan and many good friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, five sisters-in-law, four nephews and a niece.
By request there will be no funeral rites.
He will be sorrowfully missed.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 1, 2019