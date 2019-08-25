|
|
James "JJ" J. Gegare
Manitowoc - James "JJ" J. Gegare, Our beloved brother, age 65, a Manitowoc resident, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019.
He was born February 20, 1954 in Green Bay, son of the late Freeman Gegare Sr. JJ attended Green Bay West High School. He moved to Manitowoc from Green Bay and has spent nearly 40 years here.
JJ is survived by two brothers: Freeman Gegare Jr. and Gerald (Diane) Gegare, both of Green Bay; three sisters: Bonnie Gegare Day and Linda Treapanier, both of Green Bay, and Cora (John) Moureau, Kimberly; and one step brother: Lee (Theresa) Porier, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Freeman Gegare Sr.; and one beloved sister: Sally Gegare Burrows.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services have been held. A memorial fund has been established in JJ's name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019