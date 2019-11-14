|
James "JP" J. Pritzl
Reedsville - James "JP" J. Pritzl, age 75, of rural Reedsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers with his loving family at his side.
Jim was born on July 25, 1944 in the town of Cato, son of the late Othmar John and Laura Anna (Nesper) Pritzl. He attended local area schools and served in the United States Army from 1962 until his Honorable Discharge in 1965. On October 10, 2009 he married the former Betty J. Haese at Nashua, IA. Jim help run the family dairy farm and worked for AC Fett as a heavy equipment operator. Jim enjoyed spending time horse pulling and gardening. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills, Operating Engineers Local #139, AmVets Post #1032 of Reedsville, Wisconsin Farm Team Puller, Wisconsin Horse Pull Association and the Southern Draft Horse Association.
Survivors include his wife: Betty Pritzl, Reedsville; one son and daughter-in-law: Scott (Michelle) Pritzl, Bartow, FL; one daughter: Deborah Pritzl (Brian Lyons), St. Petersburg, FL; one step-daughter: Brenda Einertson, Whitelaw; two step-sons: John Kiehn, Manitowoc, Adam (Whitney) Kiehn, Dunedin, FL; six grandchildren: Lauren Schmidt, Annika Einertson, Cora Einertson, Carter Kiehn, Charles Kiehn, Sophie Kiehn; one sister and brother-in-law: Joan (Marvin) Haas, Reedsville; one brother and sister-in-law: Fred (Carol) Pritzl, Brillion, special friends: Tim (Bernadette) Hove, Valders, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Othmar and Laura Pritzl.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 15 South County Road J, Clarks Mills. Rev. Richard Klingeisen will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial, following the service cremation will occur with burial in the parish cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the Church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will be accorded at the church by AmVets Post# 1032 of Reedsville. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aurora Medical Center and Aurora At Home Hospice, especially Amber, Dayna and Jason for all the compassionate care given to Jim.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019