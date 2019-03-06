|
|
James J. Schultz
Manitowoc - James J. Schultz, age 70, a Manitowoc resident, died Monday morning, March 4, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on December 28, 1948 in Manitowoc, son of the late Joseph and June (Denis) Schultz. James was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. On August 28, 1998 he married the former Julia Blashka in Manitowoc. Jim was employed with many different companies in Manitowoc County. He enjoyed shooting darts with his dart team. Jim also loved to spend time with his family, friends and his special friend, his dog, Liam.
Survivors include his wife: Julia Schultz, Manitowoc; his children: Jennifer, Robin, Bruce, Joseph, Becky, Amy and Sara; his grandchildren and his siblings: Jacqueline, Judith, Alvina and Jerome. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother: June; his stepfather: Jake; his father: Joseph; two sisters: Denise and Janice; and a brother: Joseph.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Military Rites will be accorded by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the people who helped Jim in his times of need.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jim's name.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019