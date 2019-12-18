Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for James Repinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. "Jim" Repinski


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. "Jim" Repinski Obituary
James "Jim" L. Repinski

Manitowoc - James "Jim" L. Repinski, age 75, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

He was born October 3, 1944 in Crandon, Wisconsin, son of the late John and Violet Repinski. Jim attended and graduated from Crandon High School.

Survivors include his son: Jim Repinski (fiancé Marie Mabrey); partner: Rosie Keesler; four brothers; and other relatives and friends. He was further preceded in death by his wife: Linda Repinski; an infant daughter: Tammy Repinski; one brother; and other relatives and friends.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -