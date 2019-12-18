|
|
James "Jim" L. Repinski
Manitowoc - James "Jim" L. Repinski, age 75, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
He was born October 3, 1944 in Crandon, Wisconsin, son of the late John and Violet Repinski. Jim attended and graduated from Crandon High School.
Survivors include his son: Jim Repinski (fiancé Marie Mabrey); partner: Rosie Keesler; four brothers; and other relatives and friends. He was further preceded in death by his wife: Linda Repinski; an infant daughter: Tammy Repinski; one brother; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019